October 15, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

New image depicting attractive, well-defended loot - Nerd4.life

New image depicting attractive, well-defended loot – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 15, 2021 1 min read

The official Twitter account of elden ring Posted New image From the highly anticipated new title from From Software that depicts a booty call that Lightless could get his hands on during his adventures in Interregnum.

It’s only a few months until Elden Ring, From Software, and Bandai Namco are sipping on information about the game. For this reason, even a simple photo like the one published today is able to interest fans.

The shot, which you can see below, is accompanied by the phrase “In the search for the Elden Ring, the enterprising and persistent will always be rewardedIt specifically shows an attractive casket that was found on a wagon accompanied by several men.


Elden Ring, the new image shared by From Software

The image can indicate that there are dynamic events in the game world by From Software. For example, in this case, he may decide without light, tempted by the rewards hidden in the chest, to storm the companion guarding the treasure. Obviously at your own risk.

Elden Ring will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC starting from Jan 21 2022. In a recent interview, a representative of Bandai Namco said that the software house with Elden Ring is targeting a wider audience than the Dark Souls audience.

See also  la demo Valley of the Ancient va su PS5 e Xbox Series X a 30 fps - Multiplayer.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

PS4 and PS5 games on offer for less than €10 in mid-October 2021 – Nerd4.life

October 15, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Upgrade to the next generation for all PS5 and Xbox Series X | S in arrivo – Multiplayer.it

October 15, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

How to recognize them so as not to “infect”

October 14, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Fidez and her birthday cake by Chiara Ferragni: complaints and self-irony

October 15, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Tiangong, China’s first space station, awaits the arrival of the three astronauts who departed today

October 15, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Euroleague, Round 4 | AX Armani Exchange Milano vs Anadolu Efes Istanbul

October 15, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

New image depicting attractive, well-defended loot – Nerd4.life

October 15, 2021 Gerald Bax