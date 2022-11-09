New free games announced for November

As expected, Sony finally About the new PlayStation Plus games for the month of November For additional and premium subscribers. This month, subscribers at the top two levels will have access to a huge selection of games that include modern titles and classics from the past.
Include the list Kingdom Hearts 3Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 And Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memories, to which we must add Ratchet & Clank Games to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary For Premium subscribers, among which we find Ratchet & Clank (PS3) and Ratchet & Clank Going Commando (PS3), Ratchet and Clank Up Your Arsenal (PS3)and Ratchet & Clank Deadlocked (PS3) and Ratchet & Clank Future Tools of Destruction (PS3).
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games November 2022
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition | PS4, PS5
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege | PS4, PS5
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts III | PS4
- Kingdom of Hearts, the melody of memory | PS4
- Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition | PS4, PS5
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 | PS4
- chorus | PS4, PS5
- What Remains of Edith Finch | PS4
- Gardens between | PS4, PS5
- Earth Defense Force World Brothers | PS4
- Earth Defense Force Iron Rain | PS4
- Oni Chanbara original | PS4
PlayStation Plus Premium Games
- Ratchet & Clank | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank 2 Go to Commando | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank on top of your arsenal | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank dead end | PS3
- Ratchet and rattling tools of the future | PS3
New PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games Available from 15th Novemberon the same day Mafia Definitive Edition, Mafia 2 Definitive Edition, Mafia 3 Definitive Edition and MXGP 2021 will be the official Motocross Videogame and Ride 4 Removed from PlayStation Plus catalog November 2022.
Basics for subscribers (hence Extra and Premium) now available LEGO Harry Potter Collection, Nioh 2, Heavenly Bodies for free on PlayStation Plus. Happy with the November PS Plus lineup? Let us know below in the comments.
