Nearing the release date with Rockstar Games in the final touches, a leak – Multiplayer.it

According to a recent leak reported by the GTA 6 News & Leaks 2.0 Twitter account, which specifically specializes in gathering information related to the development of the game, the release date to GTA6 could be more nearby than you might think, with Rockstar Games currently in the final clean-up phase before launch.

Obviously the question is still not completely confirmed and it’s just a vague rumor, but the tweet compiles a series of messages that start from an analysis done by Tez2, a well-known leaker in the GTA field, also on the basis of material they made part of the famous giant leak that hit Rockstar And GTA 6 a few months ago.

Based on some of the definitions used in those documents, it is assumed that game elements are complete in terms of development at this point and that Rockstar Games has moved on to cleaning phaseConsidering that some terms refer to the conclusion of the actual development.

The explanation could have been supported by a couple of developers, who indicated in their response that some definitions, such as “full feature” and visual “full content”, refer to the complete and playable form of the product, pending more final details on the cleanup. generally.

All of this suggests that GTA 6 is now nearing completion, with Rockstar Games having been working in the final stages of a general improvement for some time. Obviously, these are just speculations and assumptions, even if 10 years have passed since the release of Grand Theft Auto V, it is reasonable to think that the next chapter is not too far away, although the fifth chapter is still selling well.