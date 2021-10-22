National taxi strike, tomorrow will be Black Friday: ‘No to Uber’ – Chronicle

Florence, October 21, 2021 – Friday, October 22 national strike subordinate Taxi from 8 to 22: White cars will stop in major cities and major airports and find themselves at Rome for a great event. It was advertised by Ugl taxi, Federtaxi Cisal, Tam, Satam, Claai, Unimpresa, Usb taxi, Or.SA taxi, Ati taxi, Fast Confsal and Taxi Legal Protection Association.

The situation in Florence

a Florence No major inconveniences are expected. Only trade unions join the strike Ugl and Federtaxi, who organize a Presidio under the Tuscan capital province. And according to the other guilds that don’t commit to stopping, they will stop less than a third of white cars. More inconvenience instead in Rome where taxi drivers protesting against Uber Where will the national event be held?

Uber on the horizon

The unions that called for the strike are demanding countering legality Regulating brokerage platforms. “In spite of ourselves – explain unionists – we are compelled to pause to demand that institutions finally listen to us and implement repair process The sector, which began about three years ago and never ended, has agreed to those rules now indispensable and necessary to regulate arrogant intervention. brokerage platforms digital and counteracting rampant illegal phenomena.

They added, “It is unacceptable – they add – that while workers in the sector are also on your knees, keep pretending that nothing happened and anyone, due to the absence of rules and controls, can do our work, too thanksoccasional use of technological applications. Digital intermediate platforms and conveyors of all kinds, from rental garages, to minibuses of various types and types, to golf cars and trolley who carry out abusive activity partially or completely without any disturbance, because in the absence of certain rules they can act practically without disturbance, and continue to invade our specific business sector in which they are strict framework of rulesInstead, we are forced to act.”