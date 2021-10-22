Conte in the M5s assembly: “Calenda doesn’t want us partners? Nobody said he’s available. Renzi? Nothing to see” – Video

“I read that the Action Leader doesn’t want us as partners – why are you laughing? He repeats this mantra to convince himself that this is right, but we release him from the predicament and tell him: ‘Don’t force yourself, maybe you will not notice it. None of us have expressed their desire to be a partner among you” So the leader Giuseppe Conte, He attacked, speaking at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees of the 5-star movement Carlo CalendaHe noted that he was never asked to be allies. The former prime minister spoke about part of his speech Matteo Renzi: “Then those who jump out of a television look and eradicate action against poverty in the Arab Renaissance” and “the courage to present himself with his symbol without even realizing that our executive decisions have no meaning, even if they do not, have satisfied himself with percentages of polls that permanently value a point above zero.” He continued, receiving applause from members of parliament who came there. “When we were facing the tough challenge of the epidemic, in March 2020, when everyone was copying our actions, he went to CNN to say don’t do like Italy – he concluded -. It has nothing to do with us Blinded by arrogance and political hatred, with people who speak ill of our country on television.