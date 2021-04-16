April 16, 2021

NASA, SpaceX, "departure" to launch a crew of 2 astronauts on the space station during Earth Day

Karen Hines April 16, 2021 3 min read

SpaceX NASA is officially “rolling” to go ahead with launching four astronauts to the International Space Station next week, with the completion of the Critical Readiness Review Thursday (April 15).

The Crew-2 mission is scheduled to launch next Thursday (April 22), which will happen, too Earth day. UNO SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket The Crew Dragon spacecraft will take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Pad 39A in Florida. It will be the second flight set for this Crew Dragon. The same capsule is calledChasingNASA astronauts transported Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to and from the space station last year for the DIMO-2 test flight.

