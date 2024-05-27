May 27, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Naples, 14-year-old boyfriend attacked on Posillipo beach

Naples, 14-year-old boyfriend attacked on Posillipo beach

Noah French May 27, 2024 2 min read

Shock in Posilibo. The mobile radio unit of the Carabinieri intervened to report an attack on the most popular beach next to the historic building.

  • Everyone Articles of the Site, and from the Application
  • Insights and newsletters Exclusive
  • I am Internet Our signatures

– or –

Subscribe to the subscription by paying through Google

Special offer

Special offer

Monthly

4,99€

€1 per month
For 3 months

Choose now

Then only €49.99 Instead of €79.99/year

Shock in Posilibo. The Carabinieri of the mobile radio unit intervened for a report of an attack in the Lido, next to the most famous in history. Palazzo Donne Anna Drawn from the words of Matilde Serra in her book “Neapolitan Legends”.

From the first investigation, emergency personnel reported a 15-year-old for injuries and acts of harassment. Police contacted the victim, a 14-year-old female. It appears that her ex-boyfriend assaulted the girl on the beach for reasons related to a previous relationship.

A 14-year-old boy was being treated at the hospital Well done brothers and was discharged with a prognosis of 30 days. The girl, in her mother’s company, filed a complaint detailing other incidents of harassment that had not yet been reported.

The Naples Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office has ordered the 15-year-old boy to be turned over to his parents.

© All rights reserved

Read the full article
morning

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

USA clinch the series against Bangladesh ahead of the T20 World Cup

May 27, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Courier Missing: Bag Boxes Found But there was no sign of Nicolas Mathias Del Rio

May 26, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Risk of new storms, severe weather and strong storms from Monday. Update « 3B Meteo

May 26, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Naples, 14-year-old boyfriend attacked on Posillipo beach

May 27, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Spending creates growth, austerity does not

May 27, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Legacy, Emma’s guillotine is accused: “Unacceptable”

May 27, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Open day at Sondrio to learn about the symptoms and treatment of migraines

May 27, 2024 Karen Hines