Naples, 14-year-old boyfriend attacked on Posillipo beach

Shock in Posilibo. The Carabinieri of the mobile radio unit intervened for a report of an attack in the Lido, next to the most famous in history. Palazzo Donne Anna Drawn from the words of Matilde Serra in her book “Neapolitan Legends”.

From the first investigation, emergency personnel reported a 15-year-old for injuries and acts of harassment. Police contacted the victim, a 14-year-old female. It appears that her ex-boyfriend assaulted the girl on the beach for reasons related to a previous relationship.

A 14-year-old boy was being treated at the hospital Well done brothers and was discharged with a prognosis of 30 days. The girl, in her mother’s company, filed a complaint detailing other incidents of harassment that had not yet been reported.

The Naples Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office has ordered the 15-year-old boy to be turned over to his parents.

