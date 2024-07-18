Strong thunderstorms and hail are likely to hit the weekend, affecting areas on Saturday and Sunday

situation

Currently Italy is still surrounded by a suffocating anticyclonic dome of African origin. Sharon, which traces its origins directly from the heart of the Sahara desert. So the weather picture remains completely stable, while temperatures rise dramatically towards record values, turning our cities into veritable open-air ovens.

However, thanks to the latest maps provided by computer centers, The first signs of change can be seen on the horizon In general circulation. resistance Sharon, After a long time, it will begin to feel the effects of the stirring Atlantic Ocean, ready to send cold air masses aloft.

Predictions

from already Friday 19 July The first signs of partial subsidence of high pressure over the northern regions will be observed with the arrival of some. StormEspecially on reliefs, when it is during Weekend That the situation will worsen.

Saturday 20th July In fact we can still enjoy a good day for everyone, with high temperatures and only residual rain in parts of the Eastern Alps and the central Adriatic region, a pre-storm legacy expected before the weekend.

Attention is key Sunday 21st July A day that promises to be more solid Mechanics And sometimes capricious in many areas Nord. A greater contribution of fresh air at higher altitudes creates even more, compared to the existing heat and humidity. Severe thunderstorm activityHowever, it will be irregularly distributed. As is often the case in summer, storms take on highly unpredictable characteristics. However, the risk of thunderstorms will remain high in all northern regions.

Risk of severe thunderstorms

It is important to observe public holidays closely. Sudden winds, storms and localized hail, even large ones. Don’t underestimate the potential Cyclone phenomena (Hurricanes)Events that have increased sharply in recent years in our area.

We hope so A general drop in temperatureLocal cases of instability cannot be ruled out, especially near the reliefs, especially in the northern and central part. A very warm weekend immediately follows, followed by storms and hail

However, in other places, it continues to be very hot, with temperature values ​​always above average.

We may have to wait until the heart of next week to see a moderate drop in temperatures across the center and south.