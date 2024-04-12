April 13, 2024

MotoGP 2024. GP of the Americas. Pre-qualifications: Jorge Martin is a rocket, and the Cota record is broken up! Maverick Vinales is here! – Motor cycles

April 13, 2024

The Pramac rider confirms that he is in very good shape, beating the lap record, the Bagnaia pole from a year ago, by half a second. Also among the ten are Pico, Marquez, Acosta and Morbidelli. The Japanese close the ranking

April 12, 2024

swhen george martin, About ten minutes before the end of the qualifiers, he scored a goal 2.01.397 I thought it was a mistake: it was a time so low you wouldn't believe it, half a second better than Bagnaia's pole in 2023 which was in turn the record lap at Kuta.

however Completely true. Martin is there State of grace. The tournament leaders ended the round 10 minutes before the end of the match.

Maverick Vinales He is in second place with an equally impressive score of 2,01,473.

Then humans: Marc Marquez third, Bagnaya IV e Acosta VI. From the seventh to the tenth: Morbidelli, Bastianini, Degia H without.

Other things

Despite the length of the track, the top 10 drivers are collected At 0.9.

– Very bad Japanese bikes: Positions 17 to 22 are all theirs with Quartararo, Rins, Zarxo, Mir, Marini and Nakagami.

Prime 10 bike: 7 Ducatis, 2 Aprilias and 1 KTM.

– Ducati only out of 10: Alex Marquez

Acosta's first KTMThe other three are the fourteenth, fifteenth, and sixteenth: the ascendant is much stronger, already now

Ranking of pre-qualifiers

