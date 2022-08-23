August 23, 2022

Latest news of Ukraine. USA: Russia will intensify its attacks, and the Americans are leaving Ukraine. British 007: pontoon bridge over the Dnipro

August 23, 2022

Kyiv: Only Hungary and Austria did not give us their weapons

Only two EU countries – Hungary and Austria – did not provide weapons to Ukraine after the Russian invasion. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview reported by the newspaper Okranska Pravda. “Except for Hungary and Austria, as a neutral country, the supply of arms to Ukraine is not a taboo for any European country, despite the fact that it was previously so. Therefore, the concern is not that they (EU countries) are against (the supply of arms); the concern is That when, on a practical level, many different things, issues and discussions emerge. The foreign minister added that political discussions by Western partners about when and what weapons to supply cost Ukraine daily losses on the front. As Okranska Pravda recalls, Hungary’s Deputy Foreign Minister Leventi stated Magyar during a visit to Lviv that Budapest is ready to transfer all aid from other countries to Ukraine, including military aid, through its territory.Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, announced a proposal for a mission aimed at training the Kyiv army in a nearby country From Ukraine The proposal will be discussed next week at an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Prague.

