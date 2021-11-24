Moon Moon: Here is the timeline of the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Last Friday, November 19 was the day of the beaver lunar eclipse, the longest partial lunar eclipse in the century; rather, To be exact, the longest in 580 years. A partial eclipse, however, comes very close to a total eclipse, considering that Our planet casts a shadow on our satellite, obscuring 97% of the moon’s disk, peaking at around 4 a.m. EST and 10 a.m. in Italy.

For this exact reason, In our latitudes, it has not been possible to estimate this phenomenon to its fullest potential, while it did better for those who watched it in North, Central and South America and parts of Australia, Europe and Asia. But don’t worry: thanks to the internet, anything is possible, and so we can get the show back thanks to time-lapse shots from the United States.