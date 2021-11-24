November 24, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Moon Moon: Here is the timeline of the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Moon Moon: Here is the timeline of the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Karen Hines November 24, 2021 2 min read

Last Friday, November 19 was the day of the beaver lunar eclipse, the longest partial lunar eclipse in the century; rather, To be exact, the longest in 580 years. A partial eclipse, however, comes very close to a total eclipse, considering that Our planet casts a shadow on our satellite, obscuring 97% of the moon’s disk, peaking at around 4 a.m. EST and 10 a.m. in Italy.

For this exact reason, In our latitudes, it has not been possible to estimate this phenomenon to its fullest potential, while it did better for those who watched it in North, Central and South America and parts of Australia, Europe and Asia. But don’t worry: thanks to the internet, anything is possible, and so we can get the show back thanks to time-lapse shots from the United States.

Immortalized by the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles (right in the shadow of a giant Hollywood sign!), the video lasts about a minute and The moon appears gradually darkening and at its peak turns red. The eclipse began at 1:02 a.m. EDT, but the first effects became visible only an hour and fifteen minutes later, with the underside of the disk darkening.

The next lunar eclipse will occur on May 16, 2022, but this will be mainly visible in South America, the United States and northeastern Canada. If you are fond of eclipses, Here’s the impressive solar eclipse interval Consists of 50 thousand images.

See also  All the rules change. Let us clarify the obligations, controls and penalties »ILMETEO.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Space, a plan to turn space waste into fuel

November 23, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Was this the mysterious ninth planet?

November 23, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

They plan to build an elevator that connects Earth to space

November 23, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Boris Johnson was against removing the Parthenon Marble

November 24, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Franco supports cashback elimination: “It helped push electronic payments, but continued to increase.”

November 24, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

Pensions, I agree to return the wrongfully received amounts after tax

November 24, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Clifford the Big Red Dog, the movie was a success and Paramount announced a sequel

November 24, 2021 Lorelei Reese