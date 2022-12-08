Thunderstorms over Lazio, it’s a yellow weather alert

bad weather – Starting from tomorrow until the next 36 hours

Viterbo – Severe weather, a yellow weather alert for thunderstorms from the early hours of tomorrow and the following 24-36 hours.

The Regional Job Center announced that the Civil Protection Department today issued a warning of adverse weather conditions, noting that starting from the early hours of tomorrow, Friday, December 9, 2022, and for the next 24-36 hours, sporadic rain is expected, even if of a reverse or thunderstorm nature. , in moderate to cumulative amounts over the entire area.

The Regional Functional Center has carried out an assessment of alert/critical levels and has therefore sent out a bulletin with a Yellow Alert for Hydrogeological Criticality due to thunderstorms throughout Lazio.

The Permanent Operations Chamber of the Lazio Region issued an alert to the regional civil protection system and called on all structures to adopt all interpolations of competence.

Finally, we must remember that in any emergency situation the population will be able to refer to the municipal civil protection structures to which the regional operating room will guarantee continuous support.

December 8, 2022