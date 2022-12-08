December 8, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Thunderstorms over Lazio, it's a yellow weather alert

Thunderstorms over Lazio, it’s a yellow weather alert

Karen Hines December 8, 2022 1 min read

bad weather – Starting from tomorrow until the next 36 hours

Lightning caught during a thunderstorm

Viterbo – Severe weather, a yellow weather alert for thunderstorms from the early hours of tomorrow and the following 24-36 hours.

The Regional Job Center announced that the Civil Protection Department today issued a warning of adverse weather conditions, noting that starting from the early hours of tomorrow, Friday, December 9, 2022, and for the next 24-36 hours, sporadic rain is expected, even if of a reverse or thunderstorm nature. , in moderate to cumulative amounts over the entire area.

The Regional Functional Center has carried out an assessment of alert/critical levels and has therefore sent out a bulletin with a Yellow Alert for Hydrogeological Criticality due to thunderstorms throughout Lazio.

The Permanent Operations Chamber of the Lazio Region issued an alert to the regional civil protection system and called on all structures to adopt all interpolations of competence.

Finally, we must remember that in any emergency situation the population will be able to refer to the municipal civil protection structures to which the regional operating room will guarantee continuous support.

December 8, 2022

See also  What to eat to keep your brain young and fit, the complete list of foods that should not be missed on the table

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Bezos tried again with Lockheed Martin and Boeing for NASA’s moon lander

December 8, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Orion, amazing photos of the moon on the way back

December 8, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The past of the universe in a small galaxy

December 7, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

“Now a Port”. Louis Michel enters Italian waters

December 8, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

OECD Superindex confirms declining growth, including Italy – Economy

December 8, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

My friends, Ludovica was eliminated: here’s what happened

December 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Thunderstorms over Lazio, it’s a yellow weather alert

December 8, 2022 Karen Hines