Davis Cup 2021, Italy should fear the United States. Isner and Opelka are perfect for the Turin fast. And double… – OA Sport

The 109th edition of the Davis Cup starts tomorrow, The ultimate world tennis tournament. High hopes for Italy Filippo Volandri that despite the severe absence of Matteo Berrettini He has a very respectable list with Yannick Sener The cover man and the chance to play their cards in Group E at home, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. To keep the house factor even in the quarter-finals, it is necessary that he takes first place in the group and is the main opponent United States of America.

The Stars and Stripes National Team is the most famous in Davis history with 32 hits, but The last time dates back to 2007, When they thought of keeping up with the movement Andy Roddick, James Blake and Ed Fratelli Bryan. An icon of the movement that has struggled more and more in recent years: Slam success, by Andy Roddick is missing from 2003 US Open, while there were no Americans in the top ten in the world for two years. The comparison to the generations of Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, and John McEnroe, to name a few (and there are many others), is unforgiving at least.

This does not mean that the Azores can underestimate the United States led by mardi fishHe’s back on everyone’s lips in recent months too for the Netflix documentary revealing the performance anxiety issues that have plagued him for a decade. The team he chose for this appointment sees in Reilly Opelka and the aforementioned Isner spearheads, who will make their service the trademark of their performance: their essentials can go to a wedding with Turin quickly.

With them There will be no Taylor FritzPossibly the most brilliant player of the last period, he was replaced by Francis Tiafoe This will bring back bad memories for Yannick Sener, who found himself an opponent possessed by his talent from sending him to the match. The problem for the Maryland boy is his dismemberment: able to perform performances to peel his hands and, after a few seconds, irreparably destroy everything. To complete the quintet there Jack Sock, still far from his best version of 2017 when he triumphed at Paris-Bercy, but he brought back at least one respected player, and Rajiv Ram, who specializes in a double winner in the last US Open and a knockout in the finals alongside Briton Salisbury: a huge advantage to owning One of the best multipliers in the world In the event of a tie after the first two singles.

A very respectable team, that must be kept under observation. Italy, however, must not fall into the trap of excessive reverence towards Americans: after so many years in which the Blue Movement looked upon the United States with admiration, the parties are now turned, with Berrettini, Sener and the others who have given us joys. Now it’s time to show it in head-to-head confrontation, to make it clear who’s in charge in Group E.

Photo: La Presse