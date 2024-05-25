Mina called for an alliance against the United States and Bolivia

The Colombian Football Confederation’s Sports Department – FCF and technical staff of the Colombian national team, led by technical director Nestor Lorenzo, have announced the list of players invited to international friendlies ahead of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024. Also Cagliari defender Yerry Mina.

Matches against USA and Bolivia will be held on June 8 and 15 respectively. The national team will meet in Barranquilla from May 27 to June 5, on which day they will travel to Washington, USA, the city that will host the national team until June 13.

Later, those invited by Professor Lorenzo will fly to Hartford, Connecticut, where they will face the Bolivian national team.

Finally, the national team will come to Houston on June 20 to play their first match in the CONMEBOL Copa America against the Paraguay national team.



Below is the list of selected 28:

Alvaro Montero – Millionaires FC (COL)

Camilo Vargas – Atlas FC (MEX)

Carlos Cuesta – KRC Genk (BEL)

Daniel Munoz – Crystal Palace FC (ENG)

David Ospina – Al-Nasr FC (KSA)

Davinson Sanchez – Galatasaray SK (TUR)

Daveer Machado – Objective RC (FRA)

James Rodriguez – San Paulo FC (BRA)

Jefferson Lerma – Crystal Palace FC (ENG)

John Arias – Fluminense (BRA)

John Cordoba – FC Krasnodar (RUS)

John Jader Duran – Aston Villa FC (ENG)

John Lukumi – Bologna FC (ITA)

Johan Mojica – CA Osasuna (ESP)

Jorge Carrascal – Dinamo Moscow (RUS)

Juan Fernando Quintero – Racing Club (ARG)

Kevin Castano – FC Krasnodar (RUS)

Luis Diaz – Liverpool FC (ENG)

Luis Sinistera – AFC Bournemouth (ENG)

Matheus Uribe – Al-Sadd SC (QAT)

Miguel Angel Borja – River Plate (ARG)

Rafael Santos Borre – SC International (BRA)

Richard Rios – Palmeiras (BRA)

Santiago Arias – EC Bahia (BRA)

Sebastian Gomez – Coritiba Football Club (BRA)

Yasser Aspirilla – Watford FC (ENG)

Yerry Mina – Cagliari Calcio (ITA)

Yerson Mosquera – Villarreal CF (ESP)

The itinerary of the national team will be as follows:

Barranquilla (May 27 to June 5)

Washington (June 5 to June 13)

Hartford (June 13-15)

After the friendlies, the CONMEBOL Copa America squad will consist of 26 players.

Match Times in USA:

On the 8th of June

Colombia vs. United States

Time: 5.37 PM (Local Time) 4.37 PM (COL Time)

Venue: FedEx Field.

City: Landover, Maryland.

Exchange: RCN Football and Caracal Goal

June 15

Colombia vs. Bolivia

Time: 5 pm local time

Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium

Citta: East Hartford, Connecticut

Transmission: RCN Football and Caracal Goal