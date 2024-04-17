Milan and Pioli: Roma is the last resort, we are the same people who reached the Champions League semi-finals

At the press conference in Olympic Stadium It shows the sensitive match against Roma on Thursday evening, which is valid for the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.– “It bothers me to lose the match, then what they say about the match is there. The rulings are almost always conditional on the final result. But that was another match. We have reviewed the match, we know what we have to do, even if we have other situations tomorrow and I am sure the boys will be “They are good at preventing it.”





Defense to improve – “The theme is here: if we defend well we can win the game.”









Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final – “We are the same people who reached the Champions League semi-finals last year. It's not a question of generosity, but the level has risen and we have raised our level. One of our opponents will reach the final, but little by little we need.”









Rome's last beach – “I read it too. Yes, because tomorrow only has the opportunity to qualify for the second round. However, we will play the Champions League next year and tomorrow we will give our best.”

Emotional keys – “The match is of such great importance that the players know how to interpret it. The first leg did not deprive us of anything. It does not matter how you get to these matches: you have to play them and win them.”









