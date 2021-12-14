Academic All American, a new award for student football Tommaso

TRESCORE CREMASCO – Very good in school but also on the field. Tommaso Ugliari from Trescore, A college student and soccer player in the United StatesHe did it: he’s out of twenty-two cool ones he’s chosen COAIDSCollege sports information directorAll-American academic, a national recognition belongs to those who It is best to combine the average score between university and performance in sports. Having been awarded, in recent months, an awardAll academic conference for academic achievement,I always remember For his performance as a football player and Dale CoSIDA Academic District Team at the county level (a collection of states including Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Mississippi), with the All American Academy Tommaso has completed the entire course in the best way.

football student

twenty two years, Former football player of Pergocrema, Tritium, Crema and Atalanta Primavera among others, Having passed the university entrance exams, the young Trescorese He left for the United States before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. now live in Williamsburg, Kentucky, studying both business administration and exercise science at University of the Cumberlands, located in Kentucky but on the border with Tennessee, and works part-time in the restaurant on campus. “The next step in the awards won in recent months should have been the Academic All American – as he says himself over the phone – for which I was selected. I am glad that this recognition is the perfect synthesis of the motivation that led me to leave Italy And come here to the United States: Balancing study and exerciseIn this case, the game of football.

Christmas and New Year in the family

The study is progressing very well. “Only in the last days – he continues – I took a final exam (financial management) And things are also getting better in terms of exercise science. Now a little rest awaits me. For ten days, I will go to the house of my fiancée, Emilia, the Mexican, then I will be back on Trescore from December 24th until the beginning of the new year To spend Christmas and New Year with the family. However, on January 3rd, I should already be at the university because the lessons will start again. I will also come back to play but in the next semester there will be more training than games, because in those months we will focus more on school.”

Very high average rating

Speaking of the stadium, Tommaso has started in 19 matches this year, distributing five assists, fourth best team result. The Patriots, thanks to him, are at an excellent level. As for the All-American Academic Center, Ogliari was the only one to win the Mid-South Conference award. In order to reach this level, a student-athlete must be in the second year or above and have a very high GPA. In addition to, You must have played at least 50% of your team’s matches As well as its contribution to the field.