Microsoft Flight Simulator: Something went wrong with the latest update, too many trees in Italy!

the new Ninth World Update from Microsoft Flight Simulator Provided more detailed maps in reference to Italy and MaltaBut it also caused some malfunctions. He also confessed to himself .’s Facebook page Microsoft Flight Simulator The density of vegetation has increased dramatically To cover almost all the trees Also the city centers of Milan and Rome.









Microsoft Flight Simulator team, Asobo . studio, immediately corrected the imbalance and reduced the vegetation cover in Italy. Not in time to prevent it The web is filled with photos and videos of flight simulation enthusiasts with Italy covered in trees.









Microsoft Flight Simulator uses maps from bing To recreate the virtual world that can be transmitted in the simulator, along with techniques Photogrammetry And Algorithms provided by Blackshark.ai To make the world as alive and faithful as possible. These algorithms made it possible to reproduce 1.5 trillion trees Based on biological and probabilistic data, through which The position and height of the bushes were calculated.









It is clear that when the update was released, the algorithms counted a large number of trees, which made the vegetation very dense. No patch was needed to correct the problem, since then Data is managed through the Microsoft Azure network in real time.







Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

Give the good amazon!