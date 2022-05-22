May 22, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Something went wrong with the latest update, too many trees in Italy!

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Something went wrong with the latest update, too many trees in Italy!

Gerald Bax May 22, 2022 1 min read

the new Ninth World Update from Microsoft Flight Simulator Provided more detailed maps in reference to Italy and MaltaBut it also caused some malfunctions. He also confessed to himself .’s Facebook page Microsoft Flight Simulator The density of vegetation has increased dramatically To cover almost all the trees Also the city centers of Milan and Rome.



Microsoft Flight Simulator team, Asobo . studio, immediately corrected the imbalance and reduced the vegetation cover in Italy. Not in time to prevent it The web is filled with photos and videos of flight simulation enthusiasts with Italy covered in trees.


Microsoft Flight Simulator


Microsoft Flight Simulator uses maps from bing To recreate the virtual world that can be transmitted in the simulator, along with techniques Photogrammetry And Algorithms provided by Blackshark.ai To make the world as alive and faithful as possible. These algorithms made it possible to reproduce 1.5 trillion trees Based on biological and probabilistic data, through which The position and height of the bushes were calculated.


Microsoft Flight Simulator


It is clear that when the update was released, the algorithms counted a large number of trees, which made the vegetation very dense. No patch was needed to correct the problem, since then Data is managed through the Microsoft Azure network in real time.





Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?
Give the good amazon!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Season 2 begins May 31, although servers are abandoned – Nerd4.life

May 22, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

It can be more than just ‘factions’ – Nerd4.life

May 21, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Three games revealed in June 2022 with the date, including Assassin’s Creed Origins – Nerd4.life

May 21, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Atlantic wave hits Italy; Rain will return in the evening, let’s see where ILMETEO.it is

May 22, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Waste Rate: Savings and Increases – Facts

May 22, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Live broadcast of the Liverpool vs. Wolves: Premier League predictions, TV channel, how to watch online, weather, news, odds

May 22, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“Passion for the sea grows here.” There is also a field for astronomy

May 22, 2022 Karen Hines