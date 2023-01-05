Mickey Mouse, one hundred years in the future

Issue 3502 is on newsstands since yesterday little mouse With the first part of a series of eight stories to be published in 2023 to celebrate Disney’s centenary, or since then, on October 16, 1923, Roy and Walt Disney founded the Disney Brothers Animation Studio. A lot of water has passed under the bridges of this company, if today it is probably the largest group in the entertainment sector, with important brands such as Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and Fox in addition to historical ones.

The initiative reveals to us Francesco Artibani:

It starts from a classic Disney animated movie (a short film with Mickey Mouse, Goofy and Donald Duck) and gives it a futuristic interpretation. There will be different scenarios: space bases, more or less unknown planets, the capital of tomorrow, but in reality the characters will remain the same – the final message is that Disney classics, even in a century, will always be the same, respect for the gold rule as Disney for innovation With respect for tradition…

First story Ghosts from the future By Francesco Artibani and Giovanni Rigano, reinterpretation of the 1937 animated short Lonely ghosts (Ghostbusters) was released in the United States in 1937: Mickey, Goofy and Donald Duck, in the future Duckburg, are ready to transport all readers to a haunted house.

In this issue, there’s also an expansive space about the history of The Walt Disney Company with curiosities and anecdotes, information on celebrations that will thrill fans the world over, a timeline – never to be missed – with key events punctuating this century of Disney’s life, and an exclusive interview. With Serena Rossi, the godmother at the Disney100 Italian launch evening last November 8th.