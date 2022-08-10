August 10, 2022

Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti in the gym together to practice karate

Karen Hines August 10, 2022 1 min read

Michel Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti They haven’t been a couple since 2002, but thanks to the endless love of their daughter Aurora, who is now 25, the two have remained an excellent contact. Today they call themselves good friends. One August day we see them having fun together in a gym specializing in martial arts.

For starters, both Eros Ramazotti and Michael Hunziker Doing Kyokushinkai Karate. And it was the Romanian singer, about a year ago, who persuaded Michel to try her hand at this specialty. For the Swiss TV presenter, it was true love at first sight. She trained with such consistency that on May 23, she became a blue beltPass a tough test in Bologna and document everything via social media.

In the Instagram Stories series, Michelle and Eros documented their reunion at the gym, They are dressed in white as expected. For Hunziker, this is a special summer: after breaking up with ex-husband Tomaso Trussardi, Showgirl enjoying love with Sardinian surgeon Giovanni Angiolini. With who had a relaxing break in Costa Smeralda, even if the two of them didn’t share photos together on their social profiles. From time to time.

