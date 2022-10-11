Metro, block timings at risk of confusion

crossed arms. Tuesday October 11 at Milan The Low strike of workers ATM, the agency that manages public transport under Madonina. Between 8.45am and 3pm four underground trains, buses and trams are at risk of being stopped.

All the main unions – Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Faisa Cosal, Ugl and Orsa – declared an emergency strike after another attack on two company employees, which led to two security officers being taken away in Casina Coba at the weekend. to do kicking, biting a 22-year-old man who was annoying passengers on the beach. However, a few hours ago, there was a station operator was assassinated Barrel in lodi tip, yellow in color.

The risk of chaos in the city is very real. Last September 16, the same unions had already protested for the same reason, tunnels too Closed From 8.45 am to 3 pm, regular service will continue in the afternoon.

“We are asking – read the acronym’s note – for decisive and concerted intervention involving the legislature, companies and the AMD board to protect the safety and security of male and female workers”.