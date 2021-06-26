Mediobanca and Unicredit are working to increase the capital of Juventus

The Juventus It studies the capital increase hypothesis with increasing seriousness. to me Football and finance He was able to verify, in fact, that some major banks were working on the operation, which he revealed sun 24 hours, Must be Bringing a number between 350 and 400 million in the coffers of the Bianconeri.

In detail, the group of credit institutions participating in the process will witness the participation of leading Italian institutions such as MediobancaAnd the Unicredit e Im . Bank (Another Juventus specialist is on the stock exchange and belongs to the IntesaSanPaolo group).

Mediobanca and Unicredit among others, along with Goldman Sachs e BNP Paribas They were part of the Consortium of Banks that organized a €300 million capital increase in 2019.

We must remember that Juventus is under control Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family headed by John Elkann who owns 63.8% of the shares. The second partner is english background Lindsell Train 11.3% and the rest is in the hands of small shareholders and small shareholders

Juventus accounts in the first half They saw returns for 258.3 million euros, down from 322.3 million in 2019/20. Share costs have also increased slightly 263.4 million euros (compared to 260 million in the previous year) while losses for the period amounted to 113.7 million (50.3 million in 2019/20).