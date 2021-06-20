Astrazeneca, the position of the leader: This is how cyclists set the system

The prime minister acts as a leader, changes his position, and is very quickly attached to him, as the head of a heterogeneous coalition, and therefore is forced to constantly use the sling to compensate for the various needs of the parties. Who now have to compete with the protagonist who slightly loses the image of the head coach of the country and that’s it.

The country’s seriousness lies in the prime minister’s reputation even when his team leaves some small delegations, for example on the pandemic.

Two unexpected things happened in the past few hours. One is that the Minister of Health got into confusion, with the CTS (Technical Scientific Committee), poisoning the contact, which is already incomplete and contradictory, about the second dose for those who – under the age of sixty – have already received AstraZeneca. The minister was quick: only the state decided, not from the ground up. Even when citizens say they don’t want to mix different vaccines. The effect of the apodictic order was a decrease in activities at the management points. The Prime Minister corrected his minister, doing so with him by his side and supporting himself with General Vigliolo. Clear message, unique font. The other heads of the board would have confined themselves to a statement full of balances.

Notably, the second note was that a gloomy expression accompanied by a surprised expression appeared in the prime minister, it might have never happened like this. Draghi acted as a leader, changing his position, clinging to it very quickly, as the leader of a heterogeneous alliance, and therefore had to constantly use the sling to compensate for the various needs of the parties. Who now have to compete with the protagonist who slightly loses the image of the head coach of the country and that’s it. It appears that this is no longer the case. By pinching Minister Esperanza in public, he saved him from a bore and torn the center-right, but he clearly showed that the matter was unmistakably firm and tightening on his person.

There is only one question missing now. Quick announcement of outdoor masks.