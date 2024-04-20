Marco Romagnoli, spinning coach, dies. He will donate his organs

special offer
special offer
monthly
4.99 euros
1 euro per month
For 3 months
Active now
Then only 49.99 euros Instead of 79.99 euros per year
FALCONARA left home on Thursday to go to work. He planned to return in the afternoon and then go to Athlon, Falconara's gym, where he had been leading spinning and toning courses for years. However, Romagnoli never returned to his city, where his son, who turned 17 yesterday, and his wife Monica were waiting for him. He suffered a cerebral hemorrhage while he was in the car driven by a colleague who arrived with him at the Abruzzo railway stations, where he was performing cleaning and maintenance tasks.
News
He died yesterday in Teramo Hospital, where he arrived in a deplorable condition.
The 118 workers found Romagnoli lifeless. He had suffered a brain hemorrhage. Doctors took him to Teramo Hospital but since Thursday there have been no signs of recovery: Romagnoli stopped fighting yesterday and the family allowed his organs to be donated. Ugo Corinaldisi, owner of the Athlone gym since 1986, is shocked: “He always worked with me in the gym,” he says. He was my first partner's brother. A cool, bright and unmistakable guy with his old red Range Rover or a slightly dated 500. I encouraged him to go to the ISEF in Urbino and he graduated but then he chose to work with the porters' cooperative. I still can't believe he's no longer here. We all loved him.”
© All rights reserved
Read the full article on
Adriatic Post
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
The number of pieces in this LEGO NASA set seems to be concentrated in one area
Slovenia signed the Artemis Accords
A strong geomagnetic storm was reported in Europe, as well as in Italy