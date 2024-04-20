“No plans for me? I don't have that either. Ciarelli? Whoever watched it will talk about the missing Rai broadcasters.”

“Know that we received a memo from Putin, there is a lot of talk about you and not about him!” Thus Fiorello begins to wish good luck to his friend Amadeus, who leaves Rai, in VivaRai2. The showman's good dose of sarcasm, accompanied by Biggio, Casciari and the entire band, continues to comment on the statements of Discovery's CEO, Alessandro Araimo, who said in an interview with Corriere della Sera: “Fiorello? “We've never met, but it would take a specific project that we don't have.” The showman agrees: “I don't even own the project, no one does!”

Amadeus signs agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery for 4 years: Autumn debut on Nine with two primetime programmes

Fiorello responds to Discovery's CEO

Then he noticed a special similarity: “Among other things, he also runs a Star Trek spaceship!” Meanwhile, Ray prepares for a counter-movement: “The armored Ranucci and Lacuna, we are negotiating with Ciarelli and Pino Insigno are back in the air.” Fiorello has some suggestions: “Iacona and Ranucci will compete at the Suzuki Stadium vacated by Amadeus. On the other hand, Sciarelli has not changed, and will continue to present Chi l'ha visto, which will be dedicated to the missing presenters of rai music…”

The paradox of VivaRai2

From TV to streaming platforms: “Netflix beats estimates, there were 9.3 million new customers in the first quarter. “So the decline in births continues like this,” joked Fiorello, who then renewed the invitation that had been made previously. “Go to RaiPlay, it is useful not only for watching missed programmes, but there are also many children's series available. It has a very rich presentation and I really mean that, it's not an ad they asked me to do.”