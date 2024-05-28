Look out for Allegri and the two announcements that set the fans ablaze

The second star is the end of the era Sonning And the beginning of a new adventure with… Oak tree: Everything happened at the speed of light in the house Inter. Now fans are wondering if the new ownership will be able to achieve the same results as they have Chang. He was directly concerned with pacifying the Nerazzurri people Baby Marotta.

Futuro Inter, Marotta’s phrase that makes fans dream

Marotta Participated in Inter Club party And he certainly didn’t shy away from fan questions. In these turbulent days, conflicting rumours: Will Oaktree ensure an equally bright future for Inter? The CEO has no doubts and reassures the environment: “There will be absolute continuity of administration. Inter are not a team in disarray, because they are in good shape and healthy. We will have great satisfaction.” There is a phrase in particular that made the fans dream, and thus gives us hope in the new era that will be managed by the American Fund: “Inter must be considered as One of the strongest teams in the world“.

Marotta, the second star and drill in Max Allegri

Then we talk about the team’s progress in the tournament Simone Inzaghi And the dominance of the Nerazzurri. to Marotta There was a match that was a watershed moment and paved the way for Inter’s historic victory, the Tricolour. “The turning point was the win over Juventus“Which was close.” He then directed the punch at the former coach of the Lady, who was replaced by Monteiro after the uproar that followed the Italian Cup final.Allegri talked about a short muzzle, which then became very long – joked the CEO of the Lombard club -. Then we went downhill, although there was always a little anxiety until the reckoning.

Inter, the difficult point in the renewal of Lautaro Martinez

Inevitable questions from fans about Captain Lautaro revampedThe tournament’s top scorer and best player. Marotta, who will meet the new owners today, assesses the situation: “Agents always want to provide flour for their own mill, but I am confident of that. Lautaro wants to stay and shows that every day.” The manager also gives pointers as to when the fateful signing could happen. “It is certain that his contract will be extended with the start of training“.