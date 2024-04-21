April 22, 2024

Look at Italy taken from space, the video is exciting

Karen Hines April 22, 2024 2 min read

Our country is beautiful when photographed from space. Enjoy the video of Italy taken from the International Space Station

Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev has given us this gift by uploading a video of the beautiful and unique Italy (actually it cannot be seen in its entirety but it is undoubtedly still an amazing sight). Enjoy it until the last moment. immediately, Here is the electronic link (Subscribe to our channel and leave a like if you like):

Our planet

Passion for astronomy PLUS

With a radius of 6,371 km, Earth is the largest of the terrestrial planets and the fifth largest in the solar system overall, and is also home to Italy. Earth is exactly one astronomical unit (150 million km) away from us. Shoe This unit is defined exactly like the distance between the Earth and the Sun. It takes light from the Sun about eight minutes, traveling at about 300,000 kilometers per second, to reach our planet. When the solar system settled into its current configuration, about 4.5 billion years ago, Earth formed thanks to gravity collecting gas and dust. Like other terrestrial planets, our planet has… A central core, a rocky mantle, and a solid crust.

Orbit and rotation

Terra
Credit: NASA

As the Earth revolves around the Sun, it completes one revolution every 23.9 hours. It takes 365.25 days to complete one revolution around Shoe. The additional four hours are compensated every four years by adding one day. That day and year is called a leap year. The Earth's axis of rotation is tilted by 23.4 degrees relative to the plane of the Earth's orbit around the Sun. This tilt is caused by the annual cycle of Earth's seasons.

