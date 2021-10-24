Long-term weather until November, this is the trend «3B Meteo

reading time

1 minute 23 seconds

Geographical voltage altitude anomaly at 500 hPa (ECMWF data)

Direction from 1 to 8 November: The scenario proposed by the European ECMWF model for the first week of November sees a large area of ​​low pressure centered on the eastern Atlantic, while the central eastern Mediterranean, the Balkans and Eastern Europe will find themselves under the protection of the anti-eddy field. The border area between these two miserable figures can be seen repeatedly and intense Episodes of bad weather, which on some occasions They can circumvent northern Italy and the upper Tyrrhenian side. Instead you will see the regions of the south and the Adriatic The weather is mostly stable With less than average precipitation. Temperatures must shift moderate and above the norm all over the country.

Geographic voltage altitude anomaly at 500 hPa (ECMWF data)

Direction from 9 to 15 November: Following the model indicates low pressure reabsorption in the Atlantic Ocean and expansion of the high pressure field, with positive, but not very noticeable, anomalies. A configuration of this type can result in mostly constant time, but with Intermittent and rapid deterioration in the northern center, while the south may still see below-average rainfall. The thermal context remains fairly moderate for this period.

Geographical voltage altitude anomaly at 500 hPa (ECMWF data)

Direction from November 16 to 22: After mid-November, it appears that the Azorean high pressure may tend to rise northward, thus cutting off the flow of the Atlantic and favoring Descending towards Italy from cooler air masses From northern Europe, with a concomitant rapid deterioration in weather conditions, most likely in the Adriatic and the south. This scenario may lead to drop in temperature, which will return to normal or locally below. But given the time distance, this development will require further confirmation.

Do you want to know if it will rain in your area and when? Explore the section dedicated to rain maps >> Who is the.

Follow @3BMeteo on Twitter