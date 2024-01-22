Light parmigiana potatoes, prepared in 5 minutes and requiring only 4 ingredients: eat them without gaining weight and enjoy life.

By following this light potato parmigiana recipe, you can create a dish that will delight your taste buds without overwhelming it.

Potato Parmigiana is delicious A variant of the classic eggplant parmigianaa dish that combines the simplicity of layers of potatoes with the piquant taste of smoked provola and Parmesan.

this Light version It is perfect for those who want to enjoy a delicious dish without worrying about the calories.

Prepared without béchamel and butterThis recipe maintains a rich, satisfying flavour, despite being lighter.

These light potato Parmigiana are perfect as a main dish or side dish Quick and easy to prepareIt only requires a few simple ingredients.

Ingredients for light potato parmigiana

To make these delicious light potato parmigiana, you only need four main ingredients. The mentioned quantity is sufficient 24cm baking tray, ideal for 4-6 people. The ingredients are:

1 kg of potatoes: Choose good quality potatoes that will be the basis of your dish.

250g Smoked Provola: This cheese adds a rich, tender flavour. You can replace it with drained mozzarella cheese or any other cheese of your choice.

2-4 tablespoons Parmesan or parmesan cheese: This grated cheese will add an extra touch of flavor and a golden crust to the top.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil: A staple in Italian cuisine, olive oil will be used to season and cook parmigiana.

Rosemary: Adds a fresh, slightly pungent aroma to the dish.

Salt: to enhance the flavors of other ingredients.

How to prepare light potato parmigiana: procedure

Preparing light potato parmigiana is simple and quick. Start by washing and peeling the potatoes, then cutting them into very thin slices, using a mandolin or a sharp knife. Arrange the first layer of potatoes in the baking tray. Add a handful of diced provola, a pinch of Parmesan, salt, and a few chopped rosemary needles.. Repeat to form 4 layers, alternating between potatoes, provola, Parmesan, rosemary, and a pinch of salt. Cover the final layer with potatoes, a little Parmesan cheese and a generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Cover the pan with a sheet of baking paper, tucking the sides under the pan. He cooks – Place it in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for about 30 minutes on the medium side.. Cooking time may vary depending on the thickness of the potatoes. When the potatoes are soft and cooked, add the rest of the provola, a little oil and a little Parmesan. Turn on the grill, move the tray to the upper level of the oven, and leave it to roast for 5-6 minutes. Serve potato parmigiana hot and stringy, a light but incredibly delicious dish.