June 29, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

danni maltempo 28/06/2022

Fallen Trees and Flooded Roads: Hurricane Abuwan Beach and Lunigiana

Noah French June 29, 2022 2 min read

MASSA-CARRARA – Fallen trees, flooding roads. In the last few minutes, Abu Beach has been swept away by a storm that is truly frightening due to the force unleashed amidst very violent rain and strong winds. A situation similar to a tropical cyclone, which lasted more than a quarter of an hour, but it caused considerable damage from Carrara to Montignoso. At the time of writing, reports of difficulty have come from Carrara, where two trees have fallen in the center of XX Settembre and Piazza Moti in Fossola.

Fallen trees and flooded streets have also been reported in Pardasia (via Delle Pinet), in the Vile Roma in Massa, in the Comasca Park in Ronchi, and in the seas between Marina de Massa and Montignoso. Through Tea Carry in Massa, rock falls have also been reported. Roads are impassable in many cases of storms.

The fury of the storm did not leave the Masa railway station: again the subway was completely submerged, preventing users from reaching Route 2. For this, it is necessary to divert all trains coming on Route 1.

According to the weather forecast, the most important moment will have passed and it will return to Abu Duan province tomorrow.

Updates on Lunigiana

The situation in Lunigiana is no less complicated: there are more than 7,000 residents without electricity. The hurricane did not leave many areas: from Pontremoli to Mulasso, from Villafranca to Flatira. The report came from Lusovolo that the defensive walls of the village in the fort had collapsed.

See also  Why Upgrading Saddles Of Your Guitar Is Necessary?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Nancy Pelosi in Rome. Photos with Matterella and US ambassadors

June 28, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Hot Alert, Ministry of Health launches maximum alarm, soon red dot in 19 cities »ILMETEO.it

June 28, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

In the United States, a court in Louisiana has reclaimed the right to abortion

June 28, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Fallen Trees and Flooded Roads: Hurricane Abuwan Beach and Lunigiana

June 29, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Fotovoltaico, a Montirone centrale galleggiante con 16.500 pannelli solari

June 29, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Aurora Ramazzotti, slip at the opening of the Love Mi concert: “Oops, I’m excited”

June 29, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

NASA Asked Us To Help Find Clouds On Mars: We Explain How To Do It

June 29, 2022 Karen Hines