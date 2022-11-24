Latest news from Ukraine. The United States has also announced $400 million in military aid

1:44 p.m

Putin: Use Odessa Port for Russian Fertilizer Exports

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is in favor of resuming fertilizer exports from Ukraine’s Odessa port. “We are working with the UN … My position is known, I am not against it,” the Kremlin leader said during a meeting with Dmitry Mazebin, head of Uralchem ​​fertilizer company. Interfax news agency.

Putin’s words were in response to Mazepin, who has called for the resumption of ammonia exports from the port of Odessa since Soviet times, thanks to a pipeline from Russia’s Togliattigrad to a Ukrainian port on the Black Sea. It has a capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per year and was operational until the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

In the face of conflict, Uralchem ​​has begun building a new pipeline to the Russian port of Taman, but the structure will not be completed until the end of 2023. Meanwhile, the plants had to reduce ammonia production. Fertilizer. Mazepin wants to resume exports from Odessa, a difficult assumption to achieve in the wake of a conflict fueled by Moscow, with Russia bombing Ukrainian cities.