Lamborghini, working in carbon for space – art

Lamborghini cars Announced the first project in the field of NFT (non-replaceable code) in the history of the company. It’s a question of who Space themed artworkThe Lamborghini Space Key, which has been officially presented and will be auctioned soon.

At the base of this exclusive project, developed in collaboration with an artist still kept secret, and limited to just five units, An advanced carbon fiber composite material that Lamborghini sent in 2019 to the International Space Station (ISS), as part of a joint research project. After returning from space and conducting all the tests needed for research, the carbon fiber composite material is now part of the space key.







former







next one



Each of the five Space Keys is linked to a unique and exclusive digital artwork created by the artist himself via a QR code on the carbon fiber back. “Innovation is an essential part of Lamborghini’s DNA‘, announced Stephen WinkelmanPresident and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “We are a leading manufacturer of carbon fiber composites in the automotive sector, so we went even further two and a half years ago by participating in a joint research project in space. Now, with the entry into the metaverse, Lamborghini is once again taking off towards new heights. We felt invited to the world of NFT and are thrilled to be part of such a truly passionate and innovative community.“.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are registered unique identifiers on a distributed database known as the blockchain and related to digital resources such as photos, videos, music, and more. Digital cars can also be included in this list. Each code is unique, allowing its owners to guarantee authenticity, rarity, programmability and traceability of the assets on the Internet.