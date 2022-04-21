Ladies’ Paradise 6 April 21, 2022: Episode

Preview Ladies’ Paradise 6 April 21 2022

Ladies’ Paradise 6 On April 21, 2022 Waiting for you On Rai 1 at 15:55, except for changes in programming by the network. Alternatively, you can also follow the episode Ray Play Broadcast live or on demand.

Below you will find previews of Ladies’ Paradise 6 From April 21, 2022!

Ladies’ Paradise 6 Episode 154 Plot

Sophia It has long been divided between two functions: a cafeteria with sweets on one side, and a paradise with a flower mission on the other. Life now offers Jalabiyati an opportunity for change. Sophia announced that she was leaving the cafeteria: Florence was waiting for her.

Speaking of changes in the career horizon, Marcelo He begins to doubt his future at the club. Barberry trusts Ferrari Who can leave the post of deputy director in one of the most exclusive places in Milan. The reason lies precisely in the prestige of the place. Indeed, in Circolo Barbieri he feels particularly out of place. He has this feeling of inferiority, but he still doesn’t talk about it with his girlfriend.

AdelaideOver time, destiny jewel and its design. He accepted her as a potential family member. when Marco Leaving her for her was a partial shock. Now, however, the Countess seems intent on making Xanata give up. Adelaide tries to warn Gemma about Marco. Veronica’s daughter never gives up. jewel He insists, not wanting to understand that his history with de Sant Erasmo is over.

The proposal from the United States is very tempting vegan. Nations contemplates to leave heaven.

finally Beatrice awakens. Once she opens her eyes and is sure she is out of danger, Dante confesses all his love for her. It would be a feeling that Romagnoli praised a lot as well Vittorio? or he’s right accounts And Dante he uses Beatrice for its purposes? Will Beatrice and Dante marry?