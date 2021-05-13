Kate abandons her trusted partner: Megan Triumph







Kate Middleton and Prince William, after the funeral of Prince Philip, returned to work full time with the crown prince. Among corporate commitments, meetings and celebrations that cannot be missed, unexpected events and problems to be solved also give way. In fact, they had to say hello Valuable collaborator for them, Which they’ll have to replace soon. And, in farewell, Meghan Markle also has a relationship with it.

Kate and William have always been involved in charitable works and activities. The Dukes of Cambridge, as is known, have a charitable foundation through which they are active and participate in important humanitarian projects. Obviously, to achieve all the goals they set themselves, they need a reliable team They are hardly ready to give up.

in a team Kate WilliamThere was also Jason Knauf, CEO of the Royal Foundation who has been working on the palace since 2015 however, He decided to say goodbye Of the Dukes of Cambridge, although he was said to have the privilege of collaborating with them. You will dictate the reasons for choosing him for family reasons, which will compel him to move.

We are sad to see him go – Kate and William said – But we wish him well in his future career.

Its itself I am Dukes of Cambridge They deeply regret the farewell to Knauf, but whoever can rejoice is Markle. In fact, Jason was in the past Prince Harry and Meghan’s deputy secretary and would have had several problems with the latter. It would have been, in 2018, for He accuses her of bullying Towards the employees An internal investigation was opened at Buckingham Palace.

Severe accusations and the whole world press, according to Megan, was made by Knauf He was frequently treated poorly Who worked for her, and even forced two women to quit. distance Interview with the Dukes of Sussex Oprah Winfrey eyes were all on him.

Thus the Knauf farewell can be considered win over From Megan. But for Kate and William, this is a real headache. They will now have to find someone in their prime, who can earn their trust and, above all, the same successes in order to ensure a long and prosperous life for the organization.