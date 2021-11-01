Juventus champions before Zenit training: the eve of Kontasa

Juventus Champions training before Zenit: on the eve of Massimiliano Allegri’s Bianconeri at Continassa JTC

(Marco Baridon sent to Kontasa) – At 11.45 am the training session is in the evening Champions subordinate Juventus Tomorrow night will be busy inAllianz Stadium against it Zenit St Petersburg. To the Bianconeri, in Withdraws From yesterday, one point is enough to mathematically reach the round of 16.

Latest information about Available players And on the mood for a very sensitive week for the rest of the Juventus season.

12.00 – There are also many youngsters from Juventus in the group

11.55 – Allegri follows training closely

11.48 – Chiellini and Rugani train while Kane and Ramsey are absent

#JuveZenit 🔴 Torello in the heating menu, divided into three groups. Also presented is Rojani, Out Kane and Ramsey 👇🏻 #Juventus #Juventus pic.twitter.com/Em87uWJehw – JuventusNews24.com (@junews24com) November 1, 2021

11.45 – Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt train regularly in groups

11.42 – Training started a few minutes ago