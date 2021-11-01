“I’ll tell you how I shot the first movie in space without gravity” – Russia Beyond

Shipenko . climb I spent 12 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS) filming The Challenge, first movie For the story was filmed in space. With Julia PeresildShe was the world’s first actress and director to fly into Earth’s orbit. The crew returned to Earth on October 17, 2021.

Shipenko, who previously released a sensational space story about the 1985 Soviet mission orchestrated to rescue the now useless Salyut-7 station, Tell This new experience for RT TV. These are his most interesting phrases.

life in space

“There are some aspects of life there that I had to get used to and never got used to: washing, eating or going to the bathroom. There are very uncomfortable. A person can get used to practically everything, but these things are hard to get used to.”

The moment that amazes him the most

“It was the first day we arrived. It was stressful, we were a little shocked after takeoff and docking, and we were very tired; in short, we had a combination of these feelings. I remember Julia and I visiting the ‘flying’ station, touring the entire International Space Station, including In that American section. At the end of that tour, we went into the dome and froze there, and we stopped flying. I think that was the first moment we realized “Oh my God, we’re in space, we’re finally there.”

How do you visualize everything yourself?

“We were shooting a live art movie. I was aiming for this, not just to turn on all the lights and say ‘Ciak!’ I tried to create a cinematic atmosphere without being my shadow on the actress. Basically, I was trying to make Julia look beautiful, emphasizing that because she is a woman beautiful “.

“It was tough. I also had to deal with the sound engineering, the camera mechanics, backing up the material, sending it to Earth for the editor to check, and sending it to the colorist to make sure I was doing all the technical aspects right and it wasn’t too dark nor too bright. I I’m not saying this because I’m a champ, I knew it was going to be that way. I prepared and trained for it.”

life with astronauts

“They were good. When I was walking around with the camera, someone protected me to avoid hitting my head with a lamp or something. This is a problem because when you look at the target you only see the target and not where you are flying.”

space magic

“Light…sometimes we had to wait for the right light. Every 40 minutes we go from dark to light, and vice versa. These transformations are truly magical. It’s not just sunset… It’s something hard to imagine. The sun begins to change… Like rainbow lights. We had a scene where Julia is sitting and talking to Earth. The sun has changed in so many ways that it has created a magical light in space.”

time in orbit

I didn’t have time to make many phone calls. As I noticed, I had a beard when I landed. I never had before. I didn’t really have time to shave there. It takes five times longer. I said to myself, ‘Well, do I really need to shave, or Maybe I can start shooting early? The process takes longer than it would on Earth. So I don’t have time to waste.”

Advantages of shooting in space

“I’ve spent a lot of time imitating zero gravity, so I know the limits of what can be done…There, what I’ve been trying to imitate for months turns out to be very different.”

“Here, it would be very uncommon for a person to stand on a wall or ceiling. But there, it is very natural! I shot some scenes in a way that I would not have imagined on the floor!”

release

“It was an amazing ride on a roller coaster! We only experienced 2.5 grams of force [durante il decollo] I guess, so it wasn’t bad at all. The landing was 4-4.5g, but we practiced at 8. When I opened the parachute I thought the capsule was moving 360 degrees before landing. It was a wild ride, but I thought it would be ten times wilder.”

pioneer

“I’m very competitive, I play sports and it’s always good to be the first. I don’t seem to have closed this topic. I think it’s just the beginning and people will look at what I filmed there and think ‘Okay, now we understand what we can do there.’ I think the directors will be interested. Filming on the International Space Station and I will share my experience. It will be much easier for the second director after our experience.”

