November 24, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

This is why the flat tax is no gift to the self-employed

This is why the flat tax is no gift to the self-employed

Karen Hines November 24, 2022 2 min read

To those who fan the flames of conflict between workers, saying that Flat tax Of self-employment is a gratuitous gift, we should calmly note that given the total wage and total business or self-employment income of €60,000, we have the following:

  1. The employee deducts the contributions in the amount of 5,400 (9%), and on the remaining taxable income, the Irpef upwards by 16,378 euros, thus obtaining a net disposable income of 38,222 euros;
  2. Self-employed persons with flat tax who are registered with INPS separate management deductions of 15 thousand euros (25%) and, on the remaining taxable income, a flat tax of 15% of 6,750 euros, thus obtaining a net available income of 38,250 euros.

If the same calculations are made for lower levels of gross income, The self-employed with a flat tax not only continue not to be privileged, they remain subject to punishment (Lower, fortunately, than it would be without the flat tax.)

to know more

  1. Does the government help tax evaders? It’s a dance

It would therefore be very pertinent to understand that, pending a fundamental systemic reform of the tax and social security burden on all income from employment, a flat tax of single VAT figures does not constitute a systemic tool. Make autonomy distinctbut it is the systematic tool for trying to reconcile the various tax wedges and contributions and, therefore, the levels of net disposable income that everyone “earns”.

Henry Zanetti, Eutekne. informationsNovember 24, 2022

employeesFlat taxWatermelon governmentmaneuverPurchase tax

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

When do you pick it up at the post offices

November 24, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Salary increase in 2023 with Meloni government tax wedge cut

November 23, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Ferrari, dream model exploding in the street: the images are terrifying

November 23, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

World Cup 2022. USA relies on history to beat England

November 24, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

This is why the flat tax is no gift to the self-employed

November 24, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Jerry Scotty and the impossible task of giving up his parliamentary pension. “It’s not enough for me to give it to charity, I’ll tell Giorgia Meloni too”

November 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Maestro Eugenio Massari in Cattolica: “Pastry is science and magic”

November 24, 2022 Karen Hines