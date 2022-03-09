Jaguar Vison GT Roadster arrives in Gran Turismo 7, inspired by the 1950 D

The new chapter of the popular car video game Gran Turismo 7 has arrived, and several manufacturers have started releasing their Vision GT cars, with… Jaguar that has removed the veil on the Vision GT Roadster, the third model dedicated to the Polyphony Digital series.

Vision GTs are breathtaking home-built cars for the Polyphony Digital video game Unleash the creativity of its designers, who do not have to deal with the limitations of the real world. Although some cars have since become real, like the recent Porsche Vision GT that features on the cover of Gran Turismo 7 (by the way, you can find here Our GT7 review).

In the final episode of the GT Sport series, Jaguar released the Vision Gran Turismo Coupé, the Vision Gran Turismo SV, a virtual monster with four electric motors capable of 1,900 hp, a maximum torque of 3,360 Nm and a top speed of 410 km/h.

Instead, the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster strays far from the supercar numbers of SVs, and flaunts it. An organic, clean look inspired by Jaguar D-Type racing in the 1950s, in the single-seat cockpit, from which sticks out a UK flag-print fin and integrates LED backlighting. The twin circular headlight assembly is then flanked by two side elements that echo the Vision GT design to give continuity to the projects.

The work of virtual drivers will be cut to keep this super stylish car in trouble: it is already under the chassis Three electric motors with 1,020 hp and 1,200 Nm of torquewhich translates to a 0-100 km/h sprint in less than two seconds and a top speed of 322 km/h.