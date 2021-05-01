It’s surprising how much interest the money pays on the mail book at no cost and without risk

Many savers prefer to entrust the amount of money they can save to the Italian Post Office because they do not want to expose themselves to the risk of losses. Instead of throwing themselves into investments that can reduce the assets they put aside, they turn to quieter and easier-to-manage financial products.

However, it is advisable to act with caution and not omit any information. This is because they can pray. “Fines in excess of 5,000 euros from the Revenue Agency for holders of postal books and savings bonds who do not disclose this dataHowever, opening a savings book at the Italian Post Office remains the solution that many taxpayers choose. On the other hand, it is surprising how many benefits money reaps on a post book at no cost and without risks that scare savers.

Above all, there are concerns currently that economic resources may be depressed specifically as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is no coincidence that there has been a significant increase in the amount of money Italians deposit in credit institutions. Fear of bankruptcy investments that could put an individual’s financial situation at risk requires caution and often represents the brake. However, it is surprising how much interest on a post book is at no cost and without risk. This is especially true if the savings account holder manages to keep the total amount of assets below certain thresholds.

The Italian state steps in to guarantee the money contained in the postbooks through Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. This is equivalent to saying that one should not fear the negative consequences of a Saving in, Although it is still advisable not to exceed the stock limit of € 100,000. The return on postal books isn’t particularly high, but it’s still a safe investment. Also bear in mind that there are no opening, closing and administration costs.

The only possible spending component is the stamp duty, which in any case affects savers leaving more than 5,000 euros in storage. The interest rate on the standard registered book is 0.01% in total, while on the smart book is 0.4% for the first six months. The margin of return on postal books of accounts containing minors as bearer is more interesting.

In fact, minors’ mailing books guarantee gross and net interest rates of 0.01%. The interest on this financial instrument can only be beneficial to the extent that the stability and security it implies is taken into account. Although the returns are not high, they often meet the needs of the small saver who would prefer to be satisfied with complex investments.

