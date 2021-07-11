Only two people are working on the franchise, all Respawn is on Apex Legends – Nerd4.life

Speaking about the issues that plagued the online component in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends recently, Jason Garza, community coordinator at Respawn Entertainment, explained just that. 1-2 people From the studio working on the franchise fall of titan, while others work in Apex Legends.

In recent days, Apex and Titanfall servers have been targeted by some hacker For those who wanted to protest the conditions of the PC version of Titanfall, it’s still riddled with problems, even though it’s been years since its publication.

Issues with Apex Legends servers were resolved in a jiffy, while those on Titanfall servers are still there. the reason of that disparity It’s easy to say: there are only two people left to act in the game, while the rest of the Respawn members focus on battle royale.

So the Titanfall community wasn’t like that abandoned, but has been tasked with taking care of only two people who jump through hoops to resolve the situation, at the moment with poor results.

One wonders how spoil the game Hundreds of people to save Titanfall may make fans of that game sympathize with the awareness campaign of these hackers, but the situation is constantly changing.