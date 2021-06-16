Italian Stock Exchange, commenting on today’s session (June 16, 2021)

Operators are awaiting the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy indicators which will be released at 20.00 Italian time. In general, banks are closed except for MPS

Partial differences For the main indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and for the main European financial markets. Operators are awaiting the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy indicators which will be released at 20.00 Italian time.

at 11.35 FTSEMib It rose by 0.04% to 25,748 points, while it rose FTSE Italia all participated He earned 0.03%. On the other hand, there is a minus sign for FTSE Italia medium hat (-0.19%) for The star of FTSE Italia (-0.22%).

The Bitcoin It fluctuates around $40,000 (about 33,000 euros).

He. She Btp-Bund spread It remains just above 100 pips.

L ‘euro It was confirmed between $1.21 and $1,215.

In general, bankers are regressive.

UniCredit It fell 1.22% to 10.53 euros.

The exception is Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+0.96% a 1,213 Euro). The Board of Directors of the Sienese Institute has given management a mandate for analysis and potential negotiations to strengthen the existing partnership with Anima Holding (+0.41% to €4.448) in the asset management sector.

In MidCap he is back in the race would you like toAfter the stock has fluctuated in a limited range of about 48 euros in recent weeks. Shares jumped 8.6% to €53.95, with trading volumes above the average of the last 30 days.

Autogrill Still in the spotlight. The restaurant company’s stock rose 0.09% to 6,444 euros, while rights fell 1.79% to 0.9526 euros.

take advantage we build ن (-2.29% a 2,136 euros), after hitting a high the previous day.



