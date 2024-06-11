June 11, 2024

"It modifies the microorganisms." Here's the most popular plan right now and how it works

Karen Hines June 11, 2024

Recently, a study in the journal Naturel regarding intermittent fasting revealed its many benefits against chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, heart attacks, stroke, and diabetes. But at the same time, it also revealed and analyzed some side effects. Not surprisingly, the main effect of intermittent fasting is modulation of the gut microbiome. The research included 41 obese or overweight American adults, including 20 participants who followed a low-calorie diet inspired by the Mediterranean diet for eight weeks, and 20 diets that included intermittent fasting and protein fasting. Any plan accurately measures the number of meals by their protein content. The first group focused on a healthy, low-calorie diet, while the second group alternated intermittent fasting with days of protein pacing, with an additional 300 calories over the course of 4 high-protein meals. The results showed how people who followed intermittent fasting and protein fasting, on average, had a microbiome richer in microbial species than the control group, in addition to several biomarkers associated with weight loss. “These findings shed light on the effects that intermittent fasting regimens, such as intermittent fasting with protein fast, can have, which hold promise as interventions for treating obesity and managing metabolic and microbiota health.”

