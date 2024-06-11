Webtoon “Money Game” was adapted into an entertainment show in the United States

We’re increasingly used to seeing webcomics being made into dramas or movies in South Korea, but it’s rare to see them being made overseas.

However, one web cartoon has attracted attention, especially for its psychological aspect.

The popular erotic webtoon series “Money Game” has been turned into an online entertainment show in the United States.

The first episode of the show with the same title was uploaded to Jubilee’s YouTube channel, which has around 7 million subscribers.

Naver webtoon announced on March 15 that this is the first time the intellectual property (IP) of a Korean web series has been adapted into international video content with a foreign production team and cast.

The “Money Game” web show consists of five episodes and features eight participants who agree to live in a separate dungeon facility for 10 days. They will split $300 (about 000 euros) over this period, and at the end they will be able to take home everything they don’t spend.

Filming will take place in Los Angeles and episodes are expected to be released every Monday.

Naver Webtoon was involved in the production process, including the planning phase of the show.

“I never imagined that my business would be born as an entertainment reality TV show abroad.” said Bae Jin Soo, creator of the webtoon “Money Game.” “I feel that the intellectual property status of webtoons has improved in recent years, not only in Korea but also abroad. »

The story of the original webtoon “Money Game” focuses on eight participants competing over the course of 100 days for a total of 44.8 billion won (€33 million).

In Korea, Bae’s “Money Game” and its sequel “Pie Game” (2020-21) are expected to be turned into an eight-episode series.

The series stars IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, Ryu Jun-yeol, Park Jeong-min, Park Hae-joon, and Bae Seong-woo.

The name of the series and the location of its broadcast were not revealed.

It is expected that filming of the series will begin in the first half of 2022.