Iran: Johnson slams Zaghari-Ratcliffe and we’ll help him – Ultima Aura

(ANSA) – London, April 26 – Boris Johnson has criticized the new ruling issued today against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, mother of an Iranian-English family and employee of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, with one year in prison with a ban on leaving Iran. Who has just finished serving a previously controversial espionage sentence after being arrested while visiting her home country. Prime Minister Torey said on the sidelines of a visit to Wrexham: “I don’t think it is entirely correct that Nazinen serves another idea.”



He added, “It is clear that we will have to study the ruling in detail,” stressing that his government “will not stop and redouble its efforts” to release Zaghari Ratcliffe and return to his family in the United Kingdom. “The same is true with our American friends.”



In an interview with the BBC, the woman’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, in turn confirmed the new ruling, denouncing it “clearly” as a result of a “negotiating tactic” by the Iranian authorities: he decided to use his wife as a bargaining chip. The schedule of the old debt claim for military supplies that Tehran contested for many years in London, and the possible reform schedule for the international agreement on its nuclear program that the United States abandoned at the time. (handle).

