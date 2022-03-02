Bandai Namco Offers Bonus to Japanese Employees: That’s Why – Nerd4.life

Through a Japanese press release that was later translated into English, Bandai Namco – The publisher of several successful games including the latest Elden Ring – announced that he has decided to give Increase for all Japanese employees company. We’re talking about an extra 50,000 yen per month, or a little more 390 EUR.

In addition, Bandai Namco will increase the salary new employees From 232,000 yen to 290,000 yen, or the final value of about 2,270 euros. All changes are scheduled for April 2022. Why did Bandai Namco decide to move in this direction?



Bandai Namco, logo

there Bandai Namco’s decision It dedicates itself to giving more stability to its employees during a period when the company is engaged in new projects such as “Connecting with Fans” which the company described as “a new mechanism aimed at connecting the company with fans around the world, putting intellectual property at the center”. Bandai believes that a salary increase will help “improve the independence and creativity of employees.” Moreover, Bandai wants to suggest the possibility of choosing the opening hours. In addition, each employee will receive a compensation of 10,000 yen (about 78 euros) each month.

At the moment, it is not clear if other regions of the world will receive salary increases. Bandai Namco can celebrate the success of Elden Ring, the Japanese company’s latest big name.