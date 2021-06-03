PS5 and PS4 exclusives on PC, PlayStation Studios chief clarifies the question – Nerd4.life

What is Sony’s strategy regarding access exclusive From PS5 e PS4 It Computer? This was explained in an interview by Hermann Holst, President of PlayStation Studios.

Holst spoke about how the Horizon Zero Dawn diversion succeeded, and how Days Gone just finished the same path, pending Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which Sony referenced in an internal presentation.

“We’re still in the early days of planning on PC,” explained the head of PlayStation Studios, and Horizon Zero Dawn was a huge success. I think this demonstrates the desire of other platform owners towards content related to the ecosystem Play Station, their desire to experience this exceptional catalog of Toys. “

“However, I would like to stress that PlayStation will continue to be the best place to play PlayStation Studios games from day one. We take great care of PC users and will continue to think about the appropriate times for the release of each title.”

Bend Studio just released the PC version of Days Gone, on May 18th, so we’re talking about a distance Two years Compared to the original version of the game in Playstation 4. “

“Of course I hope many new fans will enjoy the game, and that’s ultimately our goal: to reach new players who haven’t yet been able to experience the great stories, characters and worlds we’ve created.”

“The release of our titles on PC will not overshadow the determination we have to develop an amazing selection of great console games.”