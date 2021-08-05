International Opportunity – Faith and Reason

NASA: Here’s how to become an apprentice or apprentice, also following the example of some Italians.

In this video on its Youtube channel, the US Space Agency explains how it is possible to participate in internship programs in which students and alumni from all over the world participate.

“Across the country – NASA explains, interns” from high school to graduate students are using their creativity and innovation to work on real NASA missions. Join us on Thursday, July 29 at 3 PM ET for National Intern Day, where you’ll hear from our interns about how you can join the NASA family. Submit your questions using #askNASA.

The Experiments of Elio Murillo, Annales Giuliani, Albert Kudua and Maria Pena.

Elio Murillo is the host of this episode and the March 2020 Test and Operations Engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Elio began his journey at NASA as an intern working on System Testbed for the month of March 2020. After completing his master’s degree, he accepted a full-time job. He says his favorite part of working at NASA is being able to showcase the amazing work his team is doing on Mars and inspire future generations to pursue a career in STEM fields. In his spare time, he directs students and participates in outreach programs related to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. He also loves exploring Los Angeles’ culinary scene, Latin dancing, surfing, and hiking!

Annalize Giuliani is the NASA Training Program Coordinator at Johnson Space Center. Annalize began her journey at NASA as an intern in 2016. Soon after graduating, she packed her bags and moved to California, where she worked as a multimedia coordinator at the Armstrong Flight Research Center. Several years later, I moved to Houston, Texas to work as an internship coordinator at Johnson Space Center. He says his favorite part of working at NASA is working alongside people from diverse backgrounds and professions. In her spare time, she loves to travel, photograph and spend time with her friends, family, and her yellow lab Gracie!

Albert Kodwa is an intern in the NASA Student Atmosphere Research Program at Armstrong Flight Research Center who studies California wildfires using NASA satellite imagery. Albert’s favorite part of NASA training is his sense of community. He says it’s really good to have an integrated network of people who want her to succeed and grow. Albert is currently in his final year of graduation in materials science and engineering at Virginia Tech and leads the launch and early operations subteam for one of Virginia Tech’s leading rocket design teams, the Orbital Launch Vehicle team.

Maria Pena is a remote summer intern at the Armstrong Center for Flight Research. There, he is working on developing object detection to avoid the obstacles of autonomous unmanned aircraft systems. Her favorite part of being an intern is the intern events at NASA. In her spare time, she likes to take photographs and pictures of nature. One tip he would like to share with anyone who wants to become a trainee is to always try. Never limit yourself and go beyond your comfort zone.

