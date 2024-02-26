Inter, suspended for Calhanoglu: may return against Atletico Madrid. Originate me, now or never|Primabagina

February 26, 2024

Simone Inzaghi took him off the field because he preferred not to risk anything. When we talk about risks, we are not referring to those related to the Lecce match, but to future risks. Krjestyan Aslani is Kalha's deputy director, a role that is not at all trivial given that Al-Turki is one of the best actors in the world in his role.. It's difficult to take the former Milan player off the field, which is also why Aslani often has to watch from the bench, vainly chasing the continuity of performances that could help him express himself better.

Inter, a muscular problem for Calhanoglu: the tests are specific

Stop for at least two weeks – Continuity of performance that you will likely be able to contract now. Calhanoglu has an adductor muscle problem which has prevented him from taking the field in Lecce this evening and which will likely keep him in the hole for a few weeks. The hope is to have Turk restored for the second leg against Atletico, and if tomorrow's physical tests confirm that hypothesis, Inzaghi will face a choice: trust Asllani or reduce Mkhitaryan as manager of Atalanta-Genoa-Bologna.

Aslani, Ora or MyBio – Three complex matches that Inter will have to play at their best in any of them Aslani will have to get rid of all his shyness. In Via del Mare, the performance was more than adequate with an assist also for Lautaro, which made the score 1-0. Things could still improve if Aslani plays with all the key players around him, and he can also rely on those mechanics that we did not see in the first half in Lecce. Everything will depend on Calhanoglu's condition, but perhaps Aslani's time has come.

