In the US, Trump’s former lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, is investigating “election meddling in Georgia.”

Georgia’s state Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, for meddling in the election. The The New York TimesQuoting one of the former New York mayor’s lawyers.

Donald Trump’s former lawyer has emerged as one of the key figures in an investigation by Georgia prosecutors into alleged manipulation of the presidential election. Earlier in the summer, some witnesses were heard confirming Giuliani’s presence in a series of meetings with Georgian congressional representatives, who talked about conspiracy theories to rig the vote.

The attorney is expected to answer questions from attorneys today in Atlanta. “If these people – as his lawyer Robert Costello commented – think that he will tell the content of the conversations with President Trump, they will be disappointed”.

Graham, a Republican, was also invited

In addition to Rudy Giuliani, on trial in Georgia in an attempt to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential elections, there is Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the big names in the conservative party and one of the most loyal to the former president. A South Carolina senator has been summoned to Atlanta to testify before a special grand jury. The hearing was adjourned to August 23. Five attorneys who worked with Trump after the 2020 election and had close ties to election officials have also been subpoenaed.

Trump vs. the FBI

Meanwhile, the former president continues his crusade against the FBI, accusing agents who conducted a search at Mar-a-Lago of “stealing” his passport.

“Wow – he said on his social media site – in the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago they stole three of my passports, one expired, with something else. It’s an attack on a political enemy on a scale they’ve never seen in our country. Third World”. The passports Trump is referring to are probably the red, diplomatic passports issued to members of the US and government. Generally, the reason for the seizure, which is carried out to prevent the wanted person from leaving the country, is not clear.