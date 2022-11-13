In Switzerland, nine people with spina bifida start walking again thanks to electrical stimulation in damaged areas of the spinal cord – videos

Start walking again – literally – thanks Electrical stimulation of the spinal cord region. A new study conducted by the Federal Polytechnic School in Lausannein SwissIt was published in the magazine temper nature, opens up about this new discovery that could represent a real breakthrough in the treatment of patients with cerebral palsy, which for a long time was considered irreversible. They participated in the search Nine patients with cerebral palsy which thanks to the use of electrical stimulation of the spinal cord region associated with physiotherapy, After five months, they were able to walk independently. According to the study authors, this was possible by identifying primary neurons To restore the ability to walk in patients with this type of injury. Although the set of neurons identified is not essential for walking Before To suffer a spinal cord injury, it will be crucial during the treatment of Epidural electrical stimulation (Eastern and southeastern United States).

This technique involves stimulating nerve cells with electrical impulses through a spinal implant. The researchers observed that the EES remodeled the activity of the spinal cord cells, which was thus “re-regulated” at the end of the transmitted impulses. From this observation, it was hypothesized that a particular set of neurons responsible for the improvements found in walking after paralysis. So did the scientists, after experimenting with electrical stimulation on mice with spinal cord injuries. The team then created a type of molecular atlas of neurons in the spinal cord of mice that had undergone an EES rehabilitation program, similar to that used in human patients. With the help of artificial intelligence, which sequenced gene activity in mouse spinal cells, the researchers were able to identify the group of “core neurons” that allowed the mice to move.

So the researchers concluded that this group of neurons are the architects of the effectiveness of spinal electrical stimulation therapies. “It is essential to understand the specific role that each subpopulation of neurons plays in complex activity such as walking,” he noted in press release the doctor Jocelyn BlochA neurosurgeon and study author. “Our new study, which enables nine patients in a clinical trial to restore a certain degree of motor function thanks to our implants, provides valuable insights into the The process of reorganizing neurons in the spinal cord: Now we can aim for it Manipulating these neurons to regenerate the spinal cordBloch concluded. In summary, following these findings, opens a new chapter of research on the molecular atlas of neurons essential for movement in humans, which could – and the condition is a must – pave the way for personalized treatments and possibly rehabilitation for people with injuries. Spinal Cord.

Photos and videos: © NeuroRestore

