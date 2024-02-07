Foamstars was released without the Platinum Trophy

Foamstars She does not have Platinum Trophy. In fact, the game was launched today, February 6, on PlayStation with very few trophies: only twelve. So anyone expecting to redeem it through a PlayStation Plus (all tiers) and Platinum subscription will be sorely disappointed.

For those who don't know, Foamstars is an online shooter from Square Enix where characters fight with foam. In short, it is definitely a fun and colorful game, which can come as a surprise thanks to the fact that it is free.