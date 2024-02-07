Foamstars was released without the Platinum Trophy

Foamstars She does not have Platinum Trophy. In fact, the game was launched today, February 6, on PlayStation with very few trophies: only twelve. So anyone expecting to redeem it through a PlayStation Plus (all tiers) and Platinum subscription will be sorely disappointed.
For those who don't know, Foamstars is an online shooter from Square Enix where characters fight with foam. In short, it is definitely a fun and colorful game, which can come as a surprise thanks to the fact that it is free.
Foam Stars Awards
So let's see what the Foamstars prizes are, most of which have to be unlocked in public matches.
List of bronze awards
- Destroy the Star – Win at Destroy the Star. *Private parties and higher level parties excluded
- Rubber Duck Party – Win at a rubber duck party. *Private parties and higher level parties excluded
- Stay Bath – Win at Stay Bath. *Private parties and higher level parties excluded
- A big round of applause for the party legend – winning the rankings party.
- Nice rescue! – Make a nice save on a teammate. *Lounge and private parties are excluded
- Foams – Foams the opponent. *Lounge and private parties are excluded
- Nice cold! – Chill 10 opponents. *Lounge and private parties are excluded
- Talent to follow – Win an award in an area.
- new team! – Finish the team mission on normal difficulty.
List of silver awards
- Top Team – Finish the team mission on Hard difficulty.
- Let's celebrate! – Participation in 25 concerts. *Private parties excluded
List of gold awards
- We are the foam stars! – Reach level 25.
